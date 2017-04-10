Ford testing crib that mimics nighttime car rides

(NBC) – Ford Motor Company is testing a prototype crib that mimics ride motions and sounds to help babies get to sleep.

It’s called the “Max Motor Dreams.”

Through an app, the crib reproduces your car’s motion, engine noise and even the street lightning of your night time drives, giving babies a simulated, nocturnal car ride at home, and their tired parents some sleep as well.

Right now, the “Max Motor Dreams” is a one-off pilot, but Ford is considering putting it into full-scale production.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES