Eric Stonestreet from The Toy Box

daytimewebstaff Published:

ABC‘s new series The Toy Box is bringing amateur toy inventions face-to-face with their ultimate judges: kids! ABC and Mattel Creations have partnered to launch a first-of-its kind primetime television series that brings to life the excitement, drama and creativity of the toy invention process in a fast-paced, high-stakes competition format that will entertain viewers of all ages.

Hosted by Eric Stonestreet, The Toy Box is the ultimate toy-competition series, providing talented designers with the chance of a lifetime: an opportunity to bring their toy concept to life with industry giant Mattel. The toys – and their inventors – are put through a series of trials and tests before facing the ultimate judges: a panel of no-nonsense, toy-loving kids.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s