Eric Stonestreet from The Toy Box

ABC‘s new series The Toy Box is bringing amateur toy inventions face-to-face with their ultimate judges: kids! ABC and Mattel Creations have partnered to launch a first-of-its kind primetime television series that brings to life the excitement, drama and creativity of the toy invention process in a fast-paced, high-stakes competition format that will entertain viewers of all ages.

Hosted by Eric Stonestreet, The Toy Box is the ultimate toy-competition series, providing talented designers with the chance of a lifetime: an opportunity to bring their toy concept to life with industry giant Mattel. The toys – and their inventors – are put through a series of trials and tests before facing the ultimate judges: a panel of no-nonsense, toy-loving kids.