Easter 2017: Where to find the best egg hunts & other Easter-themed events for kids in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay parents: it’s time to clear your schedule and pencil in some fun Easter-themed events for your family this week!

News Channel 8 has compiled a list of fun Easter-themed events by county for you and your little bunnies to enjoy, so hop to it!

TAMPA/HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Glazer Children’s Museum Egg Hunt

When: April 15 (8 am – 10 am)

Where: 110 Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa

Description: Kids can hunt for thousands of eggs, meets the Easter Bunny and cuddle with adorable animals at this year’s hunt at the Glazer Children’s Museum. The event is $12 for non-members and FREE for all GCM members.

Humane Society Doggie Easter Egg Hunt

When: April 15 (11 am – 12 pm)

Where: Humane Society of Tampa Bay, 3607 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa

Description: Celebrate Easter with your kids and furry friends. The Easter Bunny will be at the shelter to pose for pictures with dogs and help them hunt for eggs. Doggie hunts begin every half hour from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. They’re also hosting a separate egg hunt for kids and will provide fun crafts and lunch. The Egg Hunt is $5. Photos are $10 or you can pay $12 for both hunt and photo.

Easter Weekend at the Florida Aquarium

When: April 15 & 16

Where: The Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Description: Families can enjoy an underwater egg scavenger hunt, a diving Easter Bunny and Easter Bunny photo opportunities for an additional cost.

Easter with SONIC!

When: April 15 (11 am – 2 pm)

Where: GameTime at Centro Ybor, 1600 E. 8th Ave., Tampa

Description: You and your family can meet SONIC the Hedgehog. Post for a picture with the beloved character and get sweet surprises from SONIC’s Easter Egg Basket.

Come skate with the Easter Bunny!

When: April 16 (2 pm – 8pm)

Where: Skateworld Tampa, 7510 Paula Drive, Tampa

Description: Come skate with the Easter Bunny on Easter Sunday and enjoy a massive Easter egg hunt. Tickets for the event cost $13, which buys you admission, a skate rental and everything you need for the egg hunt. There will also be FREE face painting, prizes and giveaways.

Easter Egg Hunt at A Land of Delight Natural Farm

When: April 15 (2 pm – 5 pm)

Where: A Land of Delight Natural Farm & Co-op, 2514 Leaning Pine Ln, Plant City

Description: Spend your Easter with baby chicks, goats, bunnies, cows, and more! There will also be an Organic Farmers Market.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Underwater Egg Hunt and Spring Festival

When: April 15 (10 am – noon)

Where: Aquatic Complex & Horan Park; 7701 Boca Ciega Dr., St. Pete Beach

Description: Take a dip and hunt for Easter eggs at the same time at the pool inside the St. Pete Beach Aquatic Complex and check out the Spring Festival next door. There is a $4 fee.

Clearwater Community Easter Egg Hunt

When April 16 (11 am to 2 pm)

Where: Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater

Description: Over 25,000 candy-filled eggs, including 275 Golden Eggs will be hidden in the grass for this ginormous Easter egg hunt. The event is free and there is plenty of free parking available.

Underwater Egg Hunt with Largo Parks and Recreation

When: April 14 (noon-2 pm)

Where: Southwest Aquatics Complex, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo

Description: Hundreds of colorful eggs will be floating in the Southwest Pool – some have even sunk to the bottom! Find the eggs to win prizes and a goody bag. Cost is $3 for members and $6 for guests.

Follow The Bunny – Easter Photo Experience

When: During store hours, April 10 to April 15 (10 am – 9pm)

Where: Dillard’s Court at Tyrone Square Mall, 6901 22nd Ave N, St. Petersburg

Description: Kids will get to meet the Easter Bunny and take home a treasured snapshot of the fun event.

SARASOTA

4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt: Sarasota

When: April 15 (10 am – 12 pm)

Where: Southside Elementary School, 1901 Webber Street, Sarasota

Description: Kids will have a chance to gather eggs and the one who finds the Golden Egg will get a special prize. It’s free!

PASCO COUNTY

Easter Egg Hunt in New Port Richey

Where: New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center, 6630 Van Buren St, New Port Richey

When: April 15 (10am – 4:40 pm)

Description: Egg Hunt ages 0-4years old starts at 10am, ages 5-7 years starts at 10:30am, ages 7-12 years starts at 11am. Kids can enjoy the inflatable water slides between the hours of 10 am – 1 pm and a coloring contest will be announced at 11am.

