Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Pine Hills, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 4900 block of Karl Lane.

Investigators said deputies were in the area for an aggravated battery call.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

