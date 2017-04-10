Crash blocking NB lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge

(WFLA) – A crash is causing major delays on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that the crash is blocking all northbound lanes of the bridge near mile marker 8.
The accident happened around 2:48 p.m.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.
