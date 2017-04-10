Buccaneers 2017 preseason schedule released

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Football league released its 2017 preseason schedule on Monday.  The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open preseason on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Week 1 (Aug. 10-14)                       at Cincinnati                      WFLA
Thursday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.              at Jacksonville                   ESPN
Week 3 (Aug. 24-27)                       Cleveland                           WFLA
Week 4 (Aug. 31-Sept. 1)               Washington                       WFLA

The exact dates and times of the games will be confirmed at a later date.

The Buccaneers are offering season pass memberships, beginning at $45 per game for adults and $22.50 for children.  For more information, or to speak with a Buccaneers account representative, contact 866-582-BUCS (2827) or visit Buccaneers.com.

