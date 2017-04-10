Brush fires break out in Pasco County

MOBILE USERS WATCH HERE

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several brush fires broke out in Pasco County Monday afternoon.

County officials say one is near the Suncoast Parkway, south of State Road 52 near Hays Road. No homes are in danger, but two separate fires were found in the area. The Florida Forest Service is assisting.

Another small fire was found in Hudson at First Isle in the Leisure Beach neighborhood. Fire rescue has knocked those flames down.

