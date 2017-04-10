Better Call Behnken: Tampa Bay area couple reports stolen phone numbers

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Could thieves steal your cell phone number before you even realize what is happening?

A Tampa Bay area couple says this happened to them three times in one week. Their phones went dead, and when they called their carrier, T-Mobile, they were informed the numbers had been ported through Verizon to a prepaid cell phone.

T-Mobile told them records showed they had requested this through Verizon. But they had not.

In tonight’s Better Call Behnken report at 5, we look at the growing trend of crooks stealing phone numbers as part of identity theft. More importantly, we look at what you can do to protect yourself.

