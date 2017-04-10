62-year-old dead after St. Pete bar fight involving cue ball, beer bottle

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested after another man was killed during a bar fight on Sunday.

Mario Stephens, 32, was playing pool with Vincent Hollingsworth, 62, at Stinger Bar on 49th Street South.

Stephens and Hollingsworth got into an argument, and Hollingsworth struck the other man multiple times in the face with a cue ball.

Two bouncers broke up fight and separated the pair.

Stephens then came up behind Hollingsworth and struck him over the head with a beer bottle and his fist multiple times.

Hollingsworth fell to the ground, striking his head on the pool table.

Paramedics responded to the bar and took Hollingsworth to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Monday morning.

Stephens left the bar, but was later seen in the area and was arrested.

He is charged with manslaughter.

