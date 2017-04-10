2 bodies found in Riverview home

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspicious death investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after two adults were found dead in Riverview Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called to a home on Pond Ridge Drive at 4:45 a.m. and found the adults inside. Deputies say they do not believe they need to search for a suspect at this point.
Detectives are waiting on a search warrant to continue their investigation.
News Channel 8 is tracking this developing story and will bring you updates as they are made available.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Hernando County wildfire burns at least 1,100 acres
- Tree falls on home in St. Pete
- Recall issued after dead bat found in salad sold at Walmart in Florida
- Brother and sister charged with neglect for leaving mother in own waste
- Police: gunman had just been fired from Florida fitness center
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born