2 bodies found in Riverview home

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspicious death investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after two adults were found dead in Riverview Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to a home on Pond Ridge Drive at 4:45 a.m. and found the adults inside. Deputies say they do not believe they need to search for a suspect at this point.

Detectives are waiting on a search warrant to continue their investigation.

News Channel 8 is tracking this developing story and will bring you updates as they are made available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES