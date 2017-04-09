Tampa police respond to shooting at Shell station

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at a Shell Station in Tampa.
It happened at 9:30 on the intersection of North 34th St. And East Hillsborough Ave.
Police say one person reported injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
They do not believe the act was random.
No further information was provided.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.
