Tampa police respond to shooting at Shell station

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at a Shell Station in Tampa.

It happened at 9:30 on the intersection of North 34th St. And East Hillsborough Ave.

Police say one person reported injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

They do not believe the act was random.

No further information was provided.

