Suspect arrested in fatal DUI crash on US-41 in Pasco County

By Published:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida troopers have arrested the suspect in connection to a fatal crash on US-41 in Pasco County.

Hannah Patrick, 24 faces a series of charges after she took a dangerous U-turn and fatally struck Zachary Kane, 44.

Authorities say Patrick was traveling northbound on the highway approaching Morgan Road when she failed to yield and began to make a U-Turn at the intersection.

She crossed the path of a vehicle driven by Kane and as a result, hit Kane’s Honda Shadow, causing the victim to sustain fatal injuries.

Her vehicle then hit a curb and was sent in another direction before it collided with another vehicle.

Kane was transported to Saint Joseph’s Main hospital and died the next day.

Patrick was initially arrested for serious bodily injury, driving with a suspended license during serious bodily injury, improper U-turn and no proof of insurance. But the charges were amended after Kane’s death to reflect DUI manslaughter and driving while license suspended involving a death.

She remains in the Pasco County Jail on a $16,000 bond.

