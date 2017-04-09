Rays beat scuffling Blue Jays 7-2

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. (AP) – Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer and was involved in a scrum after a slide during the Tampa Bay Rays’ 7-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Corey Dickerson and Jesus Sucre also homered, and Jake Odorizzi (1-1) went six effective innings for the Rays, who took three of four from Toronto at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay has won 23 of its last 30 home series against the Blue Jays, going 61-33 during that stretch.

Toronto got a home run from Josh Donaldson, who left after grounding out in the sixth with right calf tightness, but dropped to 1-5.

Both benches briefly emptied in the second when Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki took issue with Souza’s slide into second base on Logan Morrison’s double-play grounder. No punches were thrown.

