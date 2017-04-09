Rays beat scuffling Blue Jays 7-2

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays' Jesus Sucre celebrates his home run with Logan Morrison during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

ST. PETERBURG, Fla. (AP) – Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer and was involved in a scrum after a slide during the Tampa Bay Rays’ 7-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Corey Dickerson and Jesus Sucre also homered, and Jake Odorizzi (1-1) went six effective innings for the Rays, who took three of four from Toronto at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay has won 23 of its last 30 home series against the Blue Jays, going 61-33 during that stretch.

Toronto got a home run from Josh Donaldson, who left after grounding out in the sixth with right calf tightness, but dropped to 1-5.

Both benches briefly emptied in the second when Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki took issue with Souza’s slide into second base on Logan Morrison’s double-play grounder. No punches were thrown.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s