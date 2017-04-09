Pinellas Co. mother of 6 becomes first-time homeowner

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Just in time for Easter, a Pinellas County family of seven got the keys to their six-bedroom, two-bath, one-car garage home.

“Today I become a homeowner,” Keyona Thompson said, standing in her garage in front of friends, family and a host of supporters who helped her achieve her goal.

“Not only did we become homeowners but we get our home completely furnished and we also get food. It’s like we won the lottery,” Thompson said right before she got the grand tour of her new home.

The Thompsons moved from a three-bedroom, one-bath home. And aside from just about everyone getting their own bedroom, Thompson says the best part about becoming a homeowner for the first time is everything, from the doors to the dishes, belongs to her.

“I can’t believe all of this is mine, from the food, from the rakes from the toilet paper. I don’t have to buy any toothpaste, everything! Everything!” she said as people came up to hug and congratulate her.

And once everyone, kids included, gets the heck up out of the home, Thompson says she can’t wait to privately celebrate.

“I can’t wait to shout. That’s what I can’t wait to do. I feel like I’m holding it in,” she said. “But I can’t wait to shout behind those doors and give God praise for this moment. I just can’t wait.”

