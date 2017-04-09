Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Palmetto.

Palmetto police say Patricia Rivera, 50, tried to cross 8th Ave. West and was hit by a Buick Rendezvous.

Two officers attempted CPR, but were unable to revive Rivera.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the driver of the Buick was following the speed limit and was not at fault.

Rivera leaves behind three children who reside in New York.

