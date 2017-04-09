Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Manatee County woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Palmetto.
Palmetto police say Patricia Rivera, 50, tried to cross 8th Ave. West and was hit by a Buick Rendezvous.
Two officers attempted CPR, but were unable to revive Rivera.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say the driver of the Buick was following the speed limit and was not at fault.
Rivera leaves behind three children who reside in New York.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Hernando Co. brush fire grows to 650 acres, shuts down part of road
- Recall issued after dead bat found in salad sold at Walmart in Florida
- Brother and sister charged with neglect for leaving mother in own waste
- Volusia County man accused of beating, killing puppy for messing up home
- Newborn kittens are latest online craze as viewers grow tired of waiting for baby giraffe
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born