Orlando police arrest man accused of battering cashier

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A man who battered a cashier is under arrest, police said.
The Orlando Police Department said Cordarryl James went into the Family Dollar store on Bruton Blvd Saturday and battered the clerk as he took merchandise from the counter.
Authorities said James left, but came back later, claiming to have a gun.
Officers found James in the neighborhood and arrested him, charging him with robbery and battery.
Police said no one was injured.
