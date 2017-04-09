Opera sails into St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s one of the most unusual operas you will ever see and it all takes place onboard The Amara Zee, an actual 19th-century sailboat.

The 85-foot ship in St. Petersburg is a stage for an opera called Nomadic Tempest, and it’s based a couple years in the future with a cautionary tale about climate change and global warming.

“I would suggest that we just think about what we are doing on a daily basis. How we use energy. How we use our fossil fuels. How we relate to our environment and our community,” said The Caravan Stage Show spokesperson Gary Magwood.

The Sailing Barge is docked at Bayboro Harbor behind the University of South Florida St. Petersburg’s library, and the show takes place at Poynter Park.

The show had its first run last week and will have its second run starting April 11-15. Showtime is at 9 p.m.

