Massive 8,000-acre wildfire threatens to shut down Alligator Alley

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A wildfire in Collier County has burned through nearly 8,000 acres and is threatening to shut down the Alligator Alley portion of I-75.

The Florida Highway Patrol says The Cowbell Wildfire is currently located north of I-75 between mile marker 56 and mile marker 80 (SR 29).

If weather conditions continue to deteriorate, the interstate could close tomorrow from exit 101 mile marker (CR 951) to exit 23 (US 27).

If this happens, troopers suggest using US 41 (Tamiami Trail) as an alternate route of travel.

They’ve also provided drivers with the following tips:

-Drive with lights on low beam. High beams impair visibility even more.

-Slow down and watch your speedometer before you enter a patch of fog.

-Watch out for slow-moving and parked vehicles.

-Reduce distractions in your vehicle like loud radio and cell phones.

-Use wipers and defrosters to maximize visibility

-Use the right edge of the road or painted road markings as a guide.

-Be patient and avoid passing and/or changing lanes

-Signal turns well in advance and brake early if possible

-Do not stop on a freeway or heavily traveled road to avoid a chain-reaction collision.

For more safety tips, you can visit the FHP’s website.

