Manatee County deputies seek help finding missing, endangered 16-year-old

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered 16-year-old boy.
The teenager, Michael Abner left his residence after an argument with his mother.
He was last seen riding his BMX bicycle.
Deputies say he is in need of his medication.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
