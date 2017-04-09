Lawrence walks home winner in MLB debut, Rays top Jays in 11

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Toronto reliever Casey Lawrence made his major league debut and wound up walking home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays over the Blue Jays 3-2 Saturday night.

Mallex Smith got on base five straight times and scored on Brad Miller’s walk to end it.

Smith led off the Tampa Bay 11th with a double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. After a pair of intentional walks loaded the bases, Lawrence (0-1) struck out Evan Longoria but then walked Miller.

Erasmo Ramirez (1-0) got the win, pitching 1 2/3 shutout innings.

Josh Donaldson’s single with two outs in the eighth gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead. Steven Souza Jr. tied it in the bottom half with a two-out single off reliever Joe Biagini.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON –

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s