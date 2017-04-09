French National Team flies into Lakeland for SUN ‘n FUN

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Blasting across the sky, making it look easy at 400 mph, all in perfect formation! The French National Team was the first group to open up the 43rd Annual SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In & Expo this week in Polk County.

Streaming blue, white and red smoke across the Lakeland sky, the French National Team used eight French Alpha Jet Fighter Planes to make a heart with an arrow through it, and both the French and American flags.

The show only lasted half an hour but the good news is spectators could then go back to checking out the hundreds of planes spread out all over the SUN ‘n FUN grounds in Lakeland.

As for the Royal Air Force Air Cadets volunteering from the United Kingdom, they were getting a lot of sun and having a lot of fun meeting the pilots.

