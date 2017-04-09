Fmr. Congressman David Jolly: It’s been a poor 75 days for President Trump

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He is the former congressman, unseated by Rep. Charlie Crist in last year’s election for the 13th congressional district.

If you’ve been watching cable news a lot lately, there’s no doubt you’ve seen David Jolly on your screen criticizing President Donald Trump.

He’s been an attorney and a former lobbyist, but he’s probably best known as the predecessor of Congressman Bill Young after he passed away.

As he makes the rounds on television, the Republican has remained rather vocal about the sitting Republican president.

“He’s learning on the job,” Jolly said in an exclusive one-on-one interview with News Channel 8. “And any objective person would say this has been a tough 75 days for President Trump. Look, very importantly, I’m not a never Trumper. I recognize him as the President of the United States and I’d like to see him succeed. We are a stronger nation when we are successful. But between the travel ban failure, the health care rollout, the Russia investigation that he really ignited with a tweet on a Saturday morning, this has been a poor 75 days that has led us to an unpopular president with credibility problems.”

The air strikes ordered by the President on Thursday signaled a radical shift in his position on Syria. In fact, Trump warned then President Obama back in 2013 not to take military action.

“Barack Obama in 2013 drew a red line,” Jolly pointed out. “(Syrian President Bashar-al) Assad crossed it. At that point, 400 children died and Barack Obama and really did nothing. So I do think Donald Trump made the right decision. The question is, where will this go? Was this a one-time signal to Assad to say no use of chemical weapons but we’ll stay out of the civil war or was this an escalation of U.S. Interests in the country and then you bring in the complexity of what does that mean for Russia.”

As for the implication on Russia and Syria’s close relationship compared to Russia’s relationship with the US,” Jolly said, “This is really the complication, right? So there is the civil war and how do you defeat ISIS but also confront a regime like Assad that uses chemical weapons but Russia has chosen sides and frankly I believe the vacuum that President Obama has created allowed Putin to come in as the strong man.”

Back at home, there are rumors that Jolly will try to win his old seat back.

“I will decide in next January,” he told News Channel 8’s Paul Mueller.

Why now? Jolly said, “Because I still have a lot to contribute to the direction of the party and to the country and I want to make sure the right voices are heard.”

