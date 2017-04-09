Fire crews battle flames at warehouse in Tampa

Photo courtesy Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters in Hillsborough County were busy early Sunday morning putting out flames at a commercial warehouse.

A call came in just before 4:30 a.m. for a fire on Benjamin Road, just north of the Tampa International Airport. Responding firefighters say they saw fire and smoke through the roof of the metal building when they got to the scene.

Ladder trucks were brought in to knock down the flames on the roof. Firefighters then went inside and found heavy fire.

Crews were able to get those flames under control in about an hour.

No one was injured. Firefighters say several cars near the warehouse were damaged.

The cause is under investigation.

