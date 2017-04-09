FHP: Spring Hill woman dies after being ejected from car in Pasco County crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Spring Hill woman is dead after a fatal collision on SR-52 in Pasco County on Sunday.

Troopers have identified the woman as Holly Rich, 49.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Rich was riding with Anthony Pilotti, 44, who was driving eastbound on SR-52 around 4:51 pm, when they came up on the intersection of Moon Lake Road.

Pilotti failed to negotiate a curve and hit the center median, and as a result, both Pilotti and Rich were ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities did not say whether they were wearing seat belts.

Rich sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Pilotti was transported to the Bayonet Point Regional Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

