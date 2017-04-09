FHP: Driver charged with DUI in Pasco crash that killed motorcyclist

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist is dead after officers with the Florida Highway Patrol say he was hit by a drunk driver in Pasco County.

According to the FHP report, 24-year-old Hannah Patrick of Tampa was driving north on US Route 41 Friday night when she made a U-turn at Morgan Road. Officers say she did not yield, and turned into the path of the motorcyclist, 44-year-old Zachary Kane of Land O’ Lakes, who was headed south on Route 41. Patrick’s car continued traveling and hit a curb, then another car.

Kane was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The FHP report says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers arrested Patrick on several charges, including DUI with serious bodily injury.

The driver of the third car suffered minor injuries. Her passenger was not injured.

