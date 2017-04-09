Delta says 150 more flights canceled as storm effects linger

NEW YORK (AP) — Delta Air Lines said it canceled another 150 flights on Sunday as it tries to get back on schedule after severe thunderstorms that disrupted flights into and out of its hub in Atlanta.
Delta said Sunday afternoon that its operations are stabilizing, but there aren’t enough crews available to staff its flights, in part because of federal regulations on rest for crews. Delta advised travelers to check its website and mobile app because more flights may be canceled. It’s offering waivers to help people rebook their flights without charge.
The airline canceled more than 3,000 flights this week as powerful thunderstorms moved across Georgia and other states in the Southeast. It canceled another 275 flights Saturday morning.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Hernando Co. brush fire grows to 650 acres, shuts down part of road
- Recall issued after dead bat found in salad sold at Walmart in Florida
- Brother and sister charged with neglect for leaving mother in own waste
- Volusia County man accused of beating, killing puppy for messing up home
- Newborn kittens are latest online craze as viewers grow tired of waiting for baby giraffe
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born