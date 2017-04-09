Competitive eaters take part in Peeps eating contest

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA) – An Easter-themed eating competition was held in Washington, D.C. this weekend.

Thirteen competitive eaters took part in the 2nd Annual World Peeps Eating Championship on Saturday.

The competitors had to cram as many of the marshmallow treats in their mouths as possible to win the title.

The reigning champion Matt Stonie won by eating 255 Peeps in five minutes. He broke his own world record he set last year with 200 Peeps.

Stonie is the world’s second-ranked competitive eater.

The competition is part of National Harbor’s Peep Day.

