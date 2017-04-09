Firefighters battling 200-acre brush fire in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A brush fire is burning at least 200 acres right now in Hernando County.

The flames broke out Sunday morning near Cortez Boulevard and Shoal Line Boulevard.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service say there are no homes in the path of the fire. There is a church they are working to defend, but the structure is okay for now.

No one has been injured.

The Florida Forest Service is working with Hernando County Fire. They say this is not a controlled burn.

No official cause has been determined yet but forest officials say it could be lightning.

