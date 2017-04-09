2 people displaced after Bradenton house fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Cedar Hammock firefighters battled a house fire in Bradenton that displaced two residents on Saturday night.
It happened 9:45 pm on the 100 block of 65th Avenue West.
Fire rescue crews arrived on the scene and saw a large fire that had spread into the home’s attic.
The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes, but the home suffered nearly $50,000 in damage.
No one at the scene was injured.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.
