World War II vet still working at age 103

IOWA (WFLA) — A World War II veteran in Iowa is going strong, and still working at the age of 103.

Leroy Whannel works five days a week at Whannel’s True Value Hardware store.

Leroy took over and owned the business from his father-in-law in 1939. Now, his son Jay owns it.

Leroy turned 103 on April 2, but still stays busy by doing a lot of the banking work at the store.

