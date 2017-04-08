World War II vet still working at age 103

IOWA (WFLA) — A World War II veteran in Iowa is going strong, and still working at the age of 103.
Leroy Whannel works five days a week at Whannel’s True Value Hardware store.
Leroy took over and owned the business from his father-in-law in 1939. Now, his son Jay owns it.
Leroy turned 103 on April 2, but still stays busy by doing a lot of the banking work at the store.
