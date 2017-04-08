Volusia County man accused of beating, killing puppy for messing up home

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A man is accused of beating his 9-month-old Labrador retriever to death because the dog messed up his house while he was at work.

“I’m horrified, I’m horrified,” Maureen Bailey said.

Bailey lives next door to the home on Aurora Avenue where police said Travis Archer, 43, pummeled his black lab Ponce.

“I’m speechless. I can’t imagine anyone beating a black lab puppy to death for just being a puppy,” Bailey added.

Police were called to a home just after midnight Saturday because another neighbor said he heard Archer beating the dog and the dog yelping.

Police said when they made it inside the home they saw a hole in the drywall where Archer allegedly threw the dog.

Officers found a bloodied knot rope, blood along the fence, a portion of fence broken by force, and the dog chained up and dying outside.

Police said Archer told them after he found a mess in the house, he threw the dog but only hit the animal twice to discipline him. He claimed the dog bit him but police found just a small cut on his hand.

Neighbors told WESH 2 they often offered to watch the dog, give him some play time while Archer worked but he refused.

Police said Archer is charged with a third-degree felony for killing his pet though they don’t think that’s tough enough.

“That’s no different than if you steal a $300 bicycle or you steal a bunch of items worth $300. A third-degree felony for killing this poor defenseless dog, I just think is ridiculous,” Ponce Inlet Police Chief Frank Fabrizio said.

A necropsy is being done to determine the exact cause of the dog’s death. Archer is being held without bail until his first appearance in court Sunday.

