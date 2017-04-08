Firefighters respond to two-alarm fire that displaced East Tampa family

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire that displaced a family of seven this afternoon in East Tampa.

Fire rescue officials responded to the fire, which started at a single-story brick structure on 4012 N 31st St.

Officials say the flames spread to another structure on the property, prompting a call for a second alarm. The second structure is a dwelling that was being remodeled. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a home nearby.

Both structures were vacant, according to officials, and no injuries were reported at the scene.

The fires were uncer control by 3:45 pm.

The American Red Cross was alerted and should provide support for the displaced family living in the home.

Fire officials did not say how the fire was started, but they’re warning Tampa residents that open burning in the city is prohibited.

