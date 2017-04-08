Shooting reported at mall near Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are responding to a reported shooting at a mall in Coral Gables, according to News Channel 8’s NBC affiliate in Miami.

Law enforcement sources tell our affiliate three people were shot, and the shooter is dead.

Police received reports of a shooting at the Equinox Fitness Club at the Shops of Merrick Park around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

A road nearby the incident has been shut down and police are asking people to avoid the area.

News Channel 8 is tracking this developing story and will bring you any updates as they are made available.

