Polk Co. detectives search for missing man with medical issues

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 62-year-old from Haines City.

Patrick Isaac Rodney was last seen at the Latino Brother’s Barbershop on Highway 27 around 7 o’clock Wednesday night.

Rodney suffers from short-term memory loss, diabetes, AFIB and congenital heart disease, according to the sheriff’s office.

He has gray hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he walks with a black cane, travels by taxi and sometimes stays in hotel rooms.

If you have any information about where Rodney is, you’re asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 298-6200.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES