Plane goes off runway at SUN ‘n FUN Air Show in Lakeland

Photo courtesy Lakeland Police.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Lakeland say an aircraft at SUN ‘n FUN had a difficult landing on Saturday.

Photo courtesy Lakeland Police.

A 1976 Cessna 310R twin-engine plane was trying to land at the Air Show just before noon when the landing gear collapsed. The plane skidded off the runway and into a safety area.

A pilot and one passenger were inside the plane at the time. Neither was injured.

Emergency personnel shut down the runway for about an hour, and the plane was moved to a secure area.

FAA officials responded to the scene to investigate.

