Plane goes off runway at SUN ‘n FUN Air Show in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Lakeland say an aircraft at SUN ‘n FUN had a difficult landing on Saturday.
A 1976 Cessna 310R twin-engine plane was trying to land at the Air Show just before noon when the landing gear collapsed. The plane skidded off the runway and into a safety area.
A pilot and one passenger were inside the plane at the time. Neither was injured.
Emergency personnel shut down the runway for about an hour, and the plane was moved to a secure area.
FAA officials responded to the scene to investigate.
