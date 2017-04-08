Pilot killed in fiery crash at Orlando Sanford International Airport

Published:

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH)— A pilot was killed when a small plane went off the runway Saturday afternoon at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m., when a Piper PA 12 was taking off.

The FAA said the plane veered off of the runway and burst into flames. The pilot was the only one aboard, according to the FAA.

Airport President Diane Crews told WESH 2 News that runway 9R, the southernmost runway that runs east-west, is closed.

She said aircraft takeoffs and departures are continuing as normal, because this runway is not the airport’s main runway.

She said there does not appear to be any damage to the airport.

WESH 2 News has a crew covering the story, and will bring you updates as they become available.

