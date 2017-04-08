PHOTOS: Stranded manatee rescued in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – A female manatee was rescued in Rocky Creek on Friday morning.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to the tidally stranded manatee. The FWC and Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo also responded.

Rescuers helped lift the manatee out of the creek to check its health, then took it to a boat ramp to put it back in Tampa Bay.

According to the FWC, the water in Rocky Creek was unusually low on Friday due to low tide and strong winds blowing water out of the creek.

Manatee Rescued View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy FWC. Photo courtesy FWC. Photo courtesy FWC. Photo courtesy FWC. Photo courtesy FWC. Photo courtesy FWC.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES