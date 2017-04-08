Newborn kittens are latest internet craze as viewers grow tired of waiting for baby giraffe

(WFLA) – Are you one of the millions of people waiting on April the Giraffe to give birth?

It seems like it’s never going to happen and some of us are ready to give up. If you’ve already given up, you might be interested in the latest internet craze: baby kittens…that are actually alive!

Tiny Kittens, a non-profit organization in Langley, British Columbia is home to Evolene, a feral tabby cat who gave birth on Saturday and Corsica, who is pregnant with a litter of kittens and could give birth at any time.

They’re streaming the kittens live on YouTube.

Be sure to check out the live stream and Tiny Kitten’s website and Facebook page.

