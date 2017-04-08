Hillsborough SWAT team responds to disturbance after man threatens neighbors with rifle

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –  The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT and Crisis negotiators are on the scene of a situation at a Tampa home.

It’s happening at 2900 block Sample Loop in Claire Mel.

Eyewitnesses say a man was outside threatening neighbors with a rifle.

He appeared to be intoxicated and went back inside the residence.

Crisis negotiators are trying to speak with the man and determine whether anyone else is inside the residence.

Neighbors nearby have evacuated the area.

