Hillsborough family hopeful for justice in killing of son by fugitive in fatal wrong-way crash

Christopher Ponce, Hillsborough County Jail booking photo

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A family torn apart by a drunk driver nearly five years ago could finally see justice in the killing of their son.

William Angel was just 20 years old at the time of his death in 2012.

Now, his mother and father finally got the moment they’ve wanted to see after all these years. Christopher Ponce, the man charged with killing their son in a wrong-way drunk driving crash, appearing in court.

“This is what we’ve been looking for for a number of years,” Wade Angel, Ponce’s father, told News Channel 8 outside the courtroom on Saturday morning. “To get him back here. To get him in a courtroom. To see him in a red jumpsuit and shackles. Big day.”

Ponce got out on bond after the original charges, cut off his ankle monitor and took off for Spain. But officials vowed they’d never give up, and on Thursday Ponce was brought back to the United States, flanked by US Marshalls.

“I’ve spent so many thousands of hour searching and trying to find him,” said Ponce’s father. “When this is all over, I don’t want to think about him again.”

“It’s important to us to spend the time and resources to bring him back to stand trial,” said Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

“We’re going to see this thing through the end and all of those people that helped him held accountable, too,” Wade Angel said as his wife stood by his side.

In addition to DUI manslaughter, Ponce is also charged with vehicular homicide and several other charges including tampering with his ankle monitor.

Angel’s family and two other victims injured in the crash have also sued him for auto negligence.

He is currently behind bars on no bond.

