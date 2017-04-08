Fugitive in deadly Hillsborough County hit-and-run appears in court

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A family torn apart by a drunk driver nearly five years ago could finally see justice in the killing of their son.

William Angel was just 20 years old at the time of his death in 2012.

Now, his mother and father finally got the moment they’ve wanted to see after all these years. Christopher Ponce, the man charged with killing their son in a wrong-way drunk driving crash, appearing in court.

Ponce got out on bond after the original charges, cut off his ankle monitor and took off for Spain. But officials vowed they’d never give up, and on Thursday Ponce was brought back to the United States, flanked by US Marshalls.

In addition to DUI manslaughter, Ponce is also charged with vehicular homicide and several other charges including tampering with his ankle monitor. Angel’s family and two other victims injured in the crash have also sued him for auto negligence.

He is behind bars on no bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES