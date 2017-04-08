Final days of SUN ‘n FUN underway in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The annual SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo is underway in Polk County.

The expo kicked off on Tuesday and wraps up on Sunday. This year marks the 43rd year of the event.

Admission gates open at 8 a.m. every day. General admission costs $37 for adults and $15 for kids 11 through 17. Kids 10 and under get in free.

Attendees can enjoy more than 150 activities on Saturday, and dozens more on Sunday.

Here’s a look at some of the big events scheduled for the final two days of the expo:

Saturday

Balloon Launch – 7 a.m.

– 7 a.m. SUN ‘ n FUN Car Show – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

‘ – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. SR-71 Flying at Mach 3+ – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet the Crews of the Legendary SR-71 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Daily Airshow – 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

– 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Country Spice Band – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Night Airshow – 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Volunteer Parade – 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

– 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. SUN ‘ n FUN Car Show – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

‘ – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Daily Airshow – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

– 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Country Spice Band – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

– 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tail Dragger – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For a full schedule and ticket information, visit the SUN ‘n FUN website.

