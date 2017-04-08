Final days of SUN ‘n FUN underway in Lakeland

By Published:
Photo credit: Sun 'n Fun

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The annual SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo is underway in Polk County.

The expo kicked off on Tuesday and wraps up on Sunday. This year marks the 43rd year of the event.

Admission gates open at 8 a.m. every day. General admission costs $37 for adults and $15 for kids 11 through 17. Kids 10 and under get in free.

Attendees can enjoy more than 150 activities on Saturday, and dozens more on Sunday.

Here’s a look at some of the big events scheduled for the final two days of the expo:

Saturday

  • Balloon Launch – 7 a.m.
  • SUN n FUN Car Show – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • SR-71 Flying at Mach 3+ – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Meet the Crews of the Legendary SR-71 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Daily Airshow – 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Country Spice Band – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Night Airshow – 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

  • Volunteer Parade – 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
  • SUN n FUN Car Show – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Daily Airshow – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Country Spice Band – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tail Dragger – 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For a full schedule and ticket information, visit the SUN ‘n FUN website.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s