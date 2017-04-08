Experts predict buggy spring and summer in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People living in the Tampa Bay area, and all across the country, should expect a very buggy spring and summer, according to the National Pest Management Association.

The group released its bi-annual Bug Barometer this week. The guide predicts what pest activity will be like throughout the nation.

Thanks to milder winter temperatures across the country and precipitation and moisture in other areas, NPMA expects increased pest activity this year.

In the southeast region of the country, the group predicts earlier mosquito activity and increased termite populations due to the warm and moist weather seen during the winter months.

