Delta likely to cancel additional flights on Sunday after days of nationwide delays

By Published:
AP Photo/David Goldman

ATLANTA (WFLA) – Days after grounding thousands of flights, Delta is still working to get back to normal.

Due to severe weather, the airline canceled approximately 275 flights on Saturday morning and they say additional flight cancellations are likely Sunday, leaving frustrated passengers stranded during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and wondering why the company hasn’t recovered.

Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West called the severe weather “unprecedented” and admitted the airlines should’ve bounced back faster.

“The specific track and intensity of weather like this is often difficult to forecast,” West said in remarks on Thursday. “We are grateful for your patience and want you to know that we, as always, learn from these experiences. While we can’t control the weather, we understand the resulting recovery has not been ideal and we apologize for that.”

Thunderstorms blew through the East Coast, hitting Georgia and the mid-Atlantic and Northeast particularly hard.

Tornado-like conditions plagued the airline’s hub in Atlanta, where nearly 60% of delta’s fleet passes through each day.

So far, Delta has canceled more than 3,000 flights in total, which is unprecedented considering the carrier’s enviable track record.

Last year, the airline logged 161 days without a cancellation on its mainline.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s