Delta likely to cancel additional flights on Sunday after days of nationwide delays

ATLANTA (WFLA) – Days after grounding thousands of flights, Delta is still working to get back to normal.

Due to severe weather, the airline canceled approximately 275 flights on Saturday morning and they say additional flight cancellations are likely Sunday, leaving frustrated passengers stranded during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and wondering why the company hasn’t recovered.

Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West called the severe weather “unprecedented” and admitted the airlines should’ve bounced back faster.

“The specific track and intensity of weather like this is often difficult to forecast,” West said in remarks on Thursday. “We are grateful for your patience and want you to know that we, as always, learn from these experiences. While we can’t control the weather, we understand the resulting recovery has not been ideal and we apologize for that.”

Lines of lonely, lost, luggage looking for owners this morning after @Delta flight cancellations in/out of @ATLairport pic.twitter.com/7WRYnU8Bp5 — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 8, 2017

Thunderstorms blew through the East Coast, hitting Georgia and the mid-Atlantic and Northeast particularly hard.

Tornado-like conditions plagued the airline’s hub in Atlanta, where nearly 60% of delta’s fleet passes through each day.

So far, Delta has canceled more than 3,000 flights in total, which is unprecedented considering the carrier’s enviable track record.

Last year, the airline logged 161 days without a cancellation on its mainline.

