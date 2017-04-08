Crews work to repair water main break in Venice

By Published:

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Utilities crews in Venice are trying to repair a water main break that ruptured this evening around 5 pm.

The city’s utilities department is still trying to determine the cause of the break.

They say customers on the island are experiencing very low water pressure and some have no water at all.

Crews have shut down the entrance to the Train Deport, which is closed off to commuters and the buses that normally stop there.

Affected customers should avoid flushing toilets and using faucets, showers, baths and are encouraged to use bottled water instead.

The city will issue a boil water notice to residents once the water pressure has been restored.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s