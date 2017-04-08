Crews work to repair water main break in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Utilities crews in Venice are trying to repair a water main break that ruptured this evening around 5 pm.

The city’s utilities department is still trying to determine the cause of the break.

They say customers on the island are experiencing very low water pressure and some have no water at all.

Crews have shut down the entrance to the Train Deport, which is closed off to commuters and the buses that normally stop there.

Affected customers should avoid flushing toilets and using faucets, showers, baths and are encouraged to use bottled water instead.

The city will issue a boil water notice to residents once the water pressure has been restored.

