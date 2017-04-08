Coast Guard searches San Carlos Bay for kayaker lost at sea

By Published:
File photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard is searching San Carlos Bay for a missing man last seen kayaking off Punta Rossa.

The unidentified 29-year-old man was in the area camping with friends when he decided to leave the group to fish along the beach.

He disappeared around 9 pm on Friday and hasn’t been seen since.

Members of the group told authorities they were in touch with the victim before they went to sleep, when they awoke in the morning, he had not returned.

They say he wasn’t wearing a life jacket or carrying a cell phone or emergency equipment in the 7-foot green kayak.

Rescue officials deployed a 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boat crew from Station Fort Myers Beach, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew from Air Station Clearwater.

The Fort Myers Maritime Emergency Response Team also joined efforts to find the missing man.

Anyone with information leading to his safe return has been asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at (727)-824-7506.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s