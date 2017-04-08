6 arrested after fight at Jacksonville protest on Syria

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Six people have been arrested and one of them was hospitalized at a park in Jacksonville where they were protesting the U.S. military action in Syria.

Authorities say the peaceful protest escalated with a confrontation between protesters and counter-protesters on Friday night.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s officials estimated between 100 and 200 people were in the crowd. Officers said they were punched and kicked as they tried to break up the melee. One was choked. No one was seriously hurt.

Six people were arrested, including the protest organizer. The Florida Times-Union (https://tinyurl.com/kqpysya ) reports charges ranged from battery on a law enforcement officer to inciting a riot to resisting police with violence. One was charged with marijuana possession.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

