10th annual marshmallow Peep show takes stage in Maryland

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WFLA) – Peep-pare for a sticky, but marshmallow tradition to get underway in Carroll County, Maryland.

The 10th annual “Peep Show” took center stage at the Carroll County Arts Council.

More than 30,000 people are expected to catch sight of the more than 150 Peeps-inspired sculptures that will be on display.

Organizers say the sculptures use as many as 7,500 Peeps and as few as one.

This year featured an Oriole bird, Peeps guitar, Peep Lisa, Edgar Allen Peep, Mr. Potato Peep, and the mother of all Peeps.

The Peep Show runs through April 19th.

