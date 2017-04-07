Venice to shut off water on Tuesday, issues boil water advisory

Published:

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Venice will shut off the water starting on Tuesday, April 11 at 8 a.m., as a contractor works on the fourth phase of the city’s Water Main Replacement Project.

The outage will last for four hours.

Residents will be required to use water bottles or boil water for consumption for 72 hours until the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Affected areas include:
-Serata St. and Riviera St. (from San Marco Dr. to Fiesole St.)
-San Marco Dr.
-Piazza Di Luna
-Fiesole St. (from Serata St. to Riviera St.)
-805 Riviera St.

For more information on the outage, residents should call the city’s Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.

