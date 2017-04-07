Valrico woman wins Florida Lottery’s $1 million scratch-off prize

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One lucky Valrico woman is $1 million richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s new $10,000,000 World Class Cash scratch-off game.

Wendy Raulerson, 44 claimed the $1 million prize in a one-time lump-sump payment of $748,000.

The winning-ticket was purchased at Erindale Food Mart, located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico.

The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery rolled out the new scratch-off game in February.

It features over $549 million in total cash prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million and 46 prizes of $1 million.

The odds of winning are one-in-2.89.

