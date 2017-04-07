Valrico woman wins Florida Lottery’s $1 million scratch-off prize

By Published:
Florida Lottery

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One lucky Valrico woman is $1 million richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s new $10,000,000 World Class Cash scratch-off game.

Wendy Raulerson, 44 claimed the $1 million prize in a one-time lump-sump payment of $748,000.

The winning-ticket was purchased at Erindale Food Mart, located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico.

The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery rolled out the new scratch-off game in February.

It features over $549 million in total cash prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million and 46 prizes of $1 million.

The odds of winning are one-in-2.89.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s